National News
ticker

Beardmore, Nakina losing skating rinks

April 16, 2025 61 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GREENSTONE — Municipal councillors decided Monday night that residents of Beardmore and Nakina will continue to have indoor space for curling and community events but not skating and hockey next winter. In motions passed after much debate and four deputations, councillors decided to permanently cease operation of the two communities’ indoor skating rinks this year. But the motions spared the Beardmore and Nakina curling rinks from closure and directed municipal staff to continue with public engagement and consultations regarding community facilities. “I’m overall pretty pleased with being able to retain the curling side of the (Beardmore) complex,” said Rick Mikesh, a pastor in Beardmore who made a deputation to Greenstone council last October but could not attend Monday’s proceedings. “We’re…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Grassy Narrows grassroots hold rally in Kenora

April 16, 2025 58

KENORA – Grassy Narrows community members hosted a rally Tuesday afternoon in downtown Kenora to send…

Read more
National News

Hand games tournament returning to Ecole Providence

April 16, 2025 61

By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News Ecole Providence in McLennan is excited…

Read more