Beardmore, Nakina losing skating rinks

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GREENSTONE — Municipal councillors decided Monday night that residents of Beardmore and Nakina will continue to have indoor space for curling and community events but not skating and hockey next winter. In motions passed after much debate and four deputations, councillors decided to permanently cease operation of the two communities’ indoor skating rinks this year. But the motions spared the Beardmore and Nakina curling rinks from closure and directed municipal staff to continue with public engagement and consultations regarding community facilities. “I’m overall pretty pleased with being able to retain the curling side of the (Beardmore) complex,” said Rick Mikesh, a pastor in Beardmore who made a deputation to Greenstone council last October but could not attend Monday’s proceedings. “We’re…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice