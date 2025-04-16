National News
Hand games tournament returning to Ecole Providence

April 16, 2025 61 views

By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News Ecole Providence in McLennan is excited to welcome back its annual Hand Games competition, set to take place on April 25. “We decided to organize a hand games competition after it was discussed at our First Nations, Metis, and Inuit meeting,” says FNMI Indigenous coordinator and educational assistant Norma Chalifoux. “We’ve called the games Holy Family Catholic Regional Division 2025 Hand Games.” The games will be hosted at the school on Friday, April 25 with grand entry at 10 a.m. and games played until 2 p.m. Chalifoux says the games are a lot of fun and have cultural significance. “I find the importance of hand games to give other cultures a chance to play our game and to see how…

