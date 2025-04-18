‘Economic opportunity’: Ontario tables bill that will speed up mine development

National News
By Liam Casey and Allison Jones Ontario tabled legislation Thursday that it says will speed up the development of mines by designating some as “special economic zones,” though Premier Doug Ford said that could also be used on other projects. The Ring of Fire, a massive area in northern Ontario said to be replete with critical minerals, will be one such economic zone. But Ford said other big projects could receive similar designations, including his plan to build a massive transit and traffic tunnel under Highway 401. First Nations have already expressed concern about the province’s wish to fast-track the development of the Ring of Fire. The need to urgently mine the province is a direct response to the threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Ford said. “President Trump wants…

