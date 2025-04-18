National News
VCH launches second phase of public consultation on the future of Sea to Sky health-care

April 18, 2025 150 views

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has developed a draft plan for delivering health-care in the Sea to Sky, and it’s looking to share with residents. In an April 7 release, the regional health authority announced public engagement sessions seeking feedback on a draft clinical services plan for the region and a series of community plans for Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton as part of “a high-level planning process to help align local health-care services with the evolving health-care needs of the region.” “These plans consider historical data and trends, industry best practices, population projections, as well as input from the Sea to Sky community, the six First Nations in the Sea to Sky corridor and staff and medical staff,” according to the release. VCH’s first…

