National News
ticker

A cross-country look at where some of Hudson’s Bay artifacts are held

April 17, 2025 43 views

By Tara Deschamps Hudson’s Bay, Canada’s oldest company, is seeking court permission to auction off its artifacts, art and even the royal charter that gave the business the power to dominate the 17th century fur trade. However, thousands of items imbued with Bay history have already wound up in the hands of archival institutions. Here’s a look at where some of the Bay’s memorabilia resides. Manitoba Museum The Winnipeg museum’s website says Hudson’s Bay began to acquire historical objects to open a museum in 1920. The company wound up donating many of those items to the Manitoba Museum in 1994 and its collection kept growing over the years because of donations from the descendants of fur trading families and other Bay employees. The museum now counts 27,000 on its Hudson’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn target of protest rally

April 17, 2025 43

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer First Nationleaders and protesters rallied outside…

Read more
National News

Cariboo school district data system allows for proactive support

April 17, 2025 43

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As School District 27 (SD 27) rolls out a…

Read more