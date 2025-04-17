National News
Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn target of protest rally

April 17, 2025 43 views

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer First Nationleaders and protesters rallied outside Aaron Gunn’s campaign office in Campbell River Saturday demanding the Conservative Party withdraw his candidacy. A crowd of about 150 people waved signs reading “Drop the Gunn” and “We Need Gunn Control,” while First Nationsleaders, residential school survivors, educators and community workers voiced their anger over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s decision not to remove Gunn from the party’s slate. Gunn has sparked concern and anger nationwide over a collection of contentious comments and social media posts — particularly those First Nations leaders say promote residential school denialism. Gunn is also drawing fire for insisting there are only two genders, the “gender pay gap doesn’t exist” and systemic racism is a “myth”. An online petition…

