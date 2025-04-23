National News
Dehcho leaders discuss ‘outside interference’ in communities

April 23, 2025 306 views

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio “The reason we’re bringing this issue to the table before the leadership is, as you know, the issues that we’re dealing with in the communities are humongous.” That was the message from Grand Chief Herb Norwegian to Dehcho First Nations leaders on Tuesday as a three-day meeting on social issues in communities began at Yellowknife’s Tree of Peace Friendship Centre. Fort Providence’s drug-related shootings last month formed a key topic on the agenda. Those shootings resulted in the death of one person and left two others injured. Krystian Cogswell, a 22-year-old from Surrey, B.C. has been charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Despite a nationwide search for Cogswell, he remains at large. RCMP have made no…

