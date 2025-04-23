National News
CP NewsAlert: Medicine man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sex assaults of women

A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual assaults of 12 women while under the guise of being an Indigenous medicine man. A Saskatoon judge told court it was vile for Cecil Wolfe, 63, to use his position of power as a spiritual healer to violate the women over nine years. More coming….

