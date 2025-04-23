Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to represent Canada at Pope Francis’s funeral Saturday

By Dylan Robertson Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will represent Canada at the funeral for Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, says Prime Minister Mark Carney. “I’m not going to be attending the funeral, given the … crucial election, and sending the right signal,” he said Wednesday during a campaign stop as Liberal leader in Victoria. “We’re represented at the highest level, appropriately so, and we will also have a senior delegation alongside” the viceregal, he said. A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office said the rest of the delegation hasn’t been finalized. The funeral will be held Saturday in St. Peter’s Square and will be attended by world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The archbishop of Toronto, Cardinal Frank Leo, said all five…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice