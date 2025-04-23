National News
ticker

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to represent Canada at Pope Francis’s funeral Saturday

April 23, 2025 159 views

By Dylan Robertson Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will represent Canada at the funeral for Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, says Prime Minister Mark Carney. “I’m not going to be attending the funeral, given the … crucial election, and sending the right signal,” he said Wednesday during a campaign stop as Liberal leader in Victoria. “We’re represented at the highest level, appropriately so, and we will also have a senior delegation alongside” the viceregal, he said. A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office said the rest of the delegation hasn’t been finalized. The funeral will be held Saturday in St. Peter’s Square and will be attended by world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The archbishop of Toronto, Cardinal Frank Leo, said all five…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CP NewsAlert: Medicine man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sex assaults of women

April 23, 2025 137

A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual assaults of…

Read more
National News

Dehcho leaders discuss ‘outside interference’ in communities

April 23, 2025 307

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio “The reason we’re bringing this issue to…

Read more