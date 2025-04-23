National News
ticker

Poilievre defends economic growth projections in Conservative platform as ‘essential’

April 23, 2025 185 views

By Craig Lord Pierre Poilievre is defending the Conservative campaign platform’s heavy reliance on economic growth in a period of deep uncertainty. The Conservative leader was in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, with just days to go before the federal vote on Monday and a day after he released the party’s costed campaign platform. That plan promises to reduce the federal deficit to $14 billion in four years. It also banks on billions of dollars in unrealized revenues from cutting “red tape” and getting new projects built over that horizon. Poilievre was asked Wednesday whether those projections are realistic given Canada is just two months into a trade war with the United States — and as some economists predict the country could hit a recession if the trade uncertainty is not…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to represent Canada at Pope Francis’s funeral Saturday

April 23, 2025 160

By Dylan Robertson Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will represent Canada at the funeral for Pope Francis…

Read more
National News

CP NewsAlert: Medicine man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sex assaults of women

April 23, 2025 137

A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual assaults of…

Read more