Poilievre defends economic growth projections in Conservative platform as ‘essential’

By Craig Lord Pierre Poilievre is defending the Conservative campaign platform’s heavy reliance on economic growth in a period of deep uncertainty. The Conservative leader was in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, with just days to go before the federal vote on Monday and a day after he released the party’s costed campaign platform. That plan promises to reduce the federal deficit to $14 billion in four years. It also banks on billions of dollars in unrealized revenues from cutting “red tape” and getting new projects built over that horizon. Poilievre was asked Wednesday whether those projections are realistic given Canada is just two months into a trade war with the United States — and as some economists predict the country could hit a recession if the trade uncertainty is not…
Related Posts
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to represent Canada at Pope Francis’s funeral Saturday
April 23, 2025 160
By Dylan Robertson Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will represent Canada at the funeral for Pope Francis…
CP NewsAlert: Medicine man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sex assaults of women
April 23, 2025 137
A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual assaults of…