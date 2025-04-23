A Joyful Spirit and Tuscarora Roots: Six Nations’ Helena Logan Celebrates 100 Years By Joshua Santos Writer A joyful spirit and deep Indigenous roots have carried Helena Logan through a century of life and she’s still laughing. The proud Tuscarora woman and lifelong Six Nations resident is turning 100 on April 19. The community is celebrating in a big way. In recognition of her milestone and enduring connection to the territory, Six Nations Elected Council has officially declared the day as Helena Logan Day. “I wish I could get out there and dance,” said Logan. Born and raised on the Six Nations, Logan’s life has been closely tied to her Indigenous identity and the land she calls home. She attended school on the reserve and later worked in the tobacco…



