Six Nations partners with McMaster University on $24M brain health research program

April 23, 2025 220 views

By Joshua Santos, Writer Six Nations is partnering with McMaster University on a $24 million Indigenous-led brain health research project funded by the federal government. The group was awarded the funds to transform brain health and develop a bundle of dementia assessment tools that will benefit Indigenous groups across Ontario, Canada and around the world. “This national project includes team member researchers from Six Nations who work at McMaster University and researchers, Jacqui Powless, who work at the Six Nations Department of Planning, Performance and Evaluation,” said Jennifer Walker, associate professor with McMaster University’s Department of Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact. “We spent time with the Director of the Department of Well-Being to design a project that would be responsive to the Six Nations community priorities around dementia and…

