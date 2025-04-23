Local News
Indigenous Issues Prominent in Brantford–Brant South–Six Nations Federal Race

April 23, 2025 163 views

By Joshua Santos Writer Indigenous issues, including access to clean drinking water, internet infrastructure, housing, health care, and justice, are central in the Brantford–Brant South–Six Nations riding as the federal election approaches on April 28. The newly revamped riding includes the City of Brantford, parts of Brant County, Six Nations. the most populous First Nations reserve in Canada, and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The new electoral district was created after redistribution from the former Brantford–Brant riding, which was split into two: Brantford–Brant South–Six Nations and Flamborough–Glanbrook–Brant North. Elections Canada has confirmed seven candidates in the riding. Conservative MP Larry Brock, who was elected in 2021 with 40.3 per cent of the vote, is seeking re-election. A Turtle Island News scheduled interview with Brock’s campaign, was cancelled and…

