Kahkewistahâw First Nation receives $133.6 million in Cows and Plows settlement

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator Federal government dollars to compensate Saskatchewan First Nations for undelivered treaty benefits have started reaching the intended people. Recently, members of the Kahkewistahâw First Nation began receiving individual payments, directly deposited to their bank accounts. In total, the Kahkewistahâw First Nation is set to receive $133.6 million as their portion of the Cows and Plows settlement, of which $37.2 million is devoted to a per capita distribution. That distribution began April 17 with every elder receiving $30,000; adults (18 to 59 years) seeing $25,000 with a top-up of $5,000 at age 60; and minors entitled to $2,500 with top-ups at age 18 ($22,500) and age 60 ($5,000). “It’s going to be a really positive time for us,” said Chief Evan Taypotat…



