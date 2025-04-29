Man accused of manslaughter gets time to hire lawyer

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal A 31-year-old man accused of manslaughter in the death of a 26-year-old woman in Musquash is getting two weeks to finalize plans to hire a lawyer. Calvin Burns-Smith, of no fixed address, was due to appear for a bail hearing Monday on charges of manslaughter and indignity to remains. The New Brunswick RCMP said last week that they arrested Burns-Smith, who they identified as from Musquash, in connection with the death of Sarah Teakles, of Rothesay. Police said Teakles was last seen April 14 in Musquash, a community 30 kilometres southwest of Saint John that is part of the Fundy Shores municipality. She was reported missing the next day. On April 17 teams with the RCMP’s major crime unit found her body…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice