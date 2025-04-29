Man from Nova Scotia First Nation charged with assaulting DFO officer with car

-CP-The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi’kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday. RCMP say in a release today that a 36-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation was arrested near Highway 7 in Smiths Settlement, about 45 kilometres east of Halifax. Police say the fisheries officer wasn’t injured, however the driver has been charged with assault with a weapon. Investigators say the fisheries officer was attempting to conduct an inspection at Eel Pond, just off the highway, when a man driving an Acura collided with a uniformed fishery officer who was instructing the driver to stop. The driver was arrested at the scene by RCMP officers, and investigators say that during a…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice