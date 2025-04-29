National News
ticker

Man from Nova Scotia First Nation charged with assaulting DFO officer with car

April 29, 2025 172 views

-CP-The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi’kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday. RCMP say in a release today that a 36-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation was arrested near Highway 7 in Smiths Settlement, about 45 kilometres east of Halifax. Police say the fisheries officer wasn’t injured, however the driver has been charged with assault with a weapon. Investigators say the fisheries officer was attempting to conduct an inspection at Eel Pond, just off the highway, when a man driving an Acura collided with a uniformed fishery officer who was instructing the driver to stop. The driver was arrested at the scene by RCMP officers, and investigators say that during a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Weather warning in effect for Six Nations, Brant County areas

April 29, 2025 86

Six Nations of the Grand River is under a weather alert with a severe thunderstorm watch…

Read more
National News

Five pivotal moments in Pope Francis’ relations with Native communities in the Americas

April 29, 2025 204

Here are five pivotal moments in Pope Francis’ relations with Native communities. Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July…

Read more