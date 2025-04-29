Man from Nova Scotia First Nation charged with assaulting DFO officer with car

-CP-The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi’kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday. RCMP say in a release today that a 36-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation was arrested near Highway 7 in Smiths Settlement, about 45 kilometres east of Halifax. Police say the fisheries officer wasn’t injured, however the driver has been charged with assault with a weapon. Investigators say the fisheries officer was attempting to conduct an inspection at Eel Pond, just off the highway, when a man driving an Acura collided with a uniformed fishery officer who was instructing the driver to stop. The driver was arrested at the scene by RCMP officers, and investigators say that during a…