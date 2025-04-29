Fort Nelson Community Forest to receive part of $1 million investment

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — Northeast BC forests will receive $1 million in funds for enhancement projects from the provincial government. Fort Nelson Community Forest, which will receive a portion of those funds, is a joint venture between the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) and Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN). Ravi Parmar, minister of forests, made the announcement on Thursday, April 24th at the BC First Nations Forestry Council’s (FNFC) conference in Penticton, according to a press release. The area was hammered with forest fires in 2024, which included a full-scale evacuation of the town last May. The money announced will go toward waste wood utilization, including “funding to support additional wildfire reduction work west of the community of Fort Nelson,” and money…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice