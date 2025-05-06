National News
ticker

News Alert: Canada is not for sale Prime Minister Mark Carney tells U.S. President Trump

May 6, 2025 204 views

WASHINGTON D.C.- Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump in their first sit down face-to-face meeting “Canada is not for sale. It will never be for sale.” Prime Minister Carney told President Trump  “You’re a transformational leader with a focus on American workers… I have been elected with the help of my collegues here, to transform Canada with a similar focus on Canada.” Prime Minister Carney  said “we are the largest client of the United States.” He  said “this is a bigger discussion,” and that it will take “some time and some discussions,” to resolve the trade dispute. “Some things about it are going to have to change,” Carney says. “And part of the way, you’ve conducted these tariffs, has taken advantage of existing aspects of USMCA,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

US stocks sink again as more companies detail damage they’re taking because of Trump’s trade war

May 6, 2025 141

By Stan Choe NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are sinking Tuesday as AI mania on…

Read more
National News

Critics slam Ontario for proposal to create zones where projects are exempt from laws

May 6, 2025 135

First Nations, civil liberty groups and environmentalists are slamming Ontario for a proposed bill that would…

Read more