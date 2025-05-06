News Alert: Canada is not for sale Prime Minister Mark Carney tells U.S. President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C.- Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump in their first sit down face-to-face meeting “Canada is not for sale. It will never be for sale.” Prime Minister Carney told President Trump “You’re a transformational leader with a focus on American workers… I have been elected with the help of my collegues here, to transform Canada with a similar focus on Canada.” Prime Minister Carney said “we are the largest client of the United States.” He said “this is a bigger discussion,” and that it will take “some time and some discussions,” to resolve the trade dispute. “Some things about it are going to have to change,” Carney says. “And part of the way, you’ve conducted these tariffs, has taken advantage of existing aspects of USMCA,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice