The Latest: Canada’s prime minister in Washington for high-stakes meeting with President Trump

May 6, 2025 193 views

Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, who won with a promise to confront U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggression, has the opportunity to do that in Tuesday’s face-to-face Oval Office meeting. The Trump administration sided with the Biden administration in asking a judge to toss out a lawsuitagainst telehealth access to the abortion medication mifepristone, effectively kicking the issue down the road. Another judge has ordered the Trump administration to admit some 12,000 refugees. And the White House says Harvard University will receive no new grants. The letter to Harvard’s president escalates Trump’s targeting of the Ivy League school. His administration also is pushing to strip the school of its tax-exempt status. The Latest: Canada’s new prime minister arrives at the White House for Trump meeting Carney received a handshake and…

