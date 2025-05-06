Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation’s Maria Clark named Tofino’s Business Leader of the Year

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, B.C. – Maria Clark opened the door to her home in the First Nations community of Ty-Histanis with a warm smile. Caught on a day off as Tin Wis Resort’s assistant general manager, Clark was spending the day with her grandkids, family time she cherishes deeply. “Fortunately, a lot of young Indigenous women have come to me and said, ‘I like to see you speaking. I like to hear you speaking. I look up to you’,” says Clark. “I feel like I am breaking barriers and creating space for Indigenous People. That is a good feeling,” she continues. Clark was named the 2024 Business Leader of Year at the recent Tofino Business Excellence Awards gala hosted by the Tofino Beach Chamber…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice