Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation’s Maria Clark named Tofino’s Business Leader of the Year

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, B.C. – Maria Clark opened the door to her home in the First Nations community of Ty-Histanis with a warm smile. Caught on a day off as Tin Wis Resort’s assistant general manager, Clark was spending the day with her grandkids, family time she cherishes deeply. “Fortunately, a lot of young Indigenous women have come to me and said, ‘I like to see you speaking. I like to hear you speaking. I look up to you’,” says Clark. “I feel like I am breaking barriers and creating space for Indigenous People. That is a good feeling,” she continues. Clark was named the 2024 Business Leader of Year at the recent Tofino Business Excellence Awards gala hosted by the Tofino Beach Chamber…