Don’t have a REAL ID yet? That could cause you travel headaches after May 7

By Bridget Brown NEW YORK (AP) — The deadline to get a REAL ID is almost here, after nearly two decades of postponements and delays. While it was initially said that you would not be able to fly domestically without a REAL ID or other TSA-approved form of identification once the May 7 deadline hits, the head of Homeland Security said Tuesday that travelers will still be able to fly, but should be prepared for additional steps at TSA. If you still don’t have your REAL ID and are confused about how to get one, or are wondering why you even need one in the first place, here are some things to know: What is a REAL ID? It’s a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that the DHS…
