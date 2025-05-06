Province funding local projects against gender-based violence

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – Nokiiwin Tribal Council officials say its project to address gender-based violence is community-focused and follows Anishinaabe teachings and values. The Ontario government announced last week that it is “investing” $2.9 million over three years in three projects relating to gender-based violence, Nokiiwin’s being one of them. Nokiiwin is to receive $569,600 in funding from the province. Matawa First Nations Management, serving nine First Nations, will receive $1.83 million while Thunder Bay Counselling is getting $508,200, the province said in a news release. Nokiiwin — which serves five First Nation communities north of Lake Superior in education, risk management and other areas of governance — has a strategic plan built around principles like love, trust, respect and bravery,…
