Red Dress more than just a day each year

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald On Monday, people across the nation commemorated Indigenous women and girls who have been missing and murdered. Organizations took part in the day with various events including an information session and a sunset walk hosted by the Southern Alberta Metis Association as well as many others shared their support for the day, including Lethbridge Police, Victim Services and the City of Lethbridge. Echo Nowak, Indigenous relation specialist for the City of Lethbridge, says nationally 24 per cent of homicides are Indigenous women, while they make up only four per cent of the population. “The numbers are outstanding and it is an emergency that needs to be taken care of.” In February of this year, the bodies of two women were found…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice