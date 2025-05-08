Alberta Chiefs say no to Bill 54

National News
By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Chiefs from all three treaties in Alberta have united their voices in opposition to Alberta Bill 54. After an emergency meeting held on Tuesday to discuss the bill, which would make it easier for a referendum on Alberta sovereignty to take place, chiefs from several different nations spoke their concerns at a press conference. Chief Jake Whiskeyjack, of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, located on Treaty 6 territory, said the meeting was to unify the voices of the Indigenous people of Treaties 6,7 and 8 to send a clear message to the premier. “We had this emergency meeting because we needed to call upon our fellow Indian people…to make that statement loud and clear for Danielle Smith to hear us that…

