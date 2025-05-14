National News
Province wants intervenor status in case against Maine lobster fisher

May 14, 2025 76 views

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal A lawyer for the province is asking to be included in a constitutional challenge being brought by a Maine lobster fisher accused of fishing illegally in Passamaquoddy Bay. Erik D. Francis, 55, of Perry, Maine, faces two charges under the Coastal Fisheries Protection Act related to allegations that he illegally fished for lobster off the coast of Deer Island on Nov. 15, 2022. Francis, who is self-represented, has claimed Indigenous fishing rights as a part of the Peskotomuhkati (Passamaquoddy) Nation, which has communities on both sides of the border but is not federally recognized in Canada. In February, Peskotomuhkati Nation at Skutik lawyer Paul Williams was granted status to intervene on behalf of the nation’s three chiefs. The nation argued that it…

