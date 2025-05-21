SNEC aware of community cannabis concerns Elected Chief says

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill says community concerns over a growing cannabis market may be heard in coming meetings. The Elected Chief said SNEC is aware of community comments on the number of greenhouses being constructed to house cannabis operations. In a short update, she read that “council hears the concerns and are concerned for the continued safety of all.” She confirmed the controversial Fourth Line operation was issued a license through SNEC’s cannabis commission. She said SNEC will now hold “structured meetings” with the cannabis committee in the future. “We want you to know that Council hears the concerns being brought forward,” she said. She told the community a license was issued through the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) to grow cannabis on Fourth…
