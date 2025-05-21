Local News
ticker

SNEC aware of community cannabis concerns Elected Chief says

May 21, 2025 184 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill says community concerns over a growing cannabis market may be heard in coming meetings. The Elected Chief said SNEC is aware of community comments on the number of greenhouses being constructed to house cannabis operations. In a short update, she read that “council hears the concerns and are concerned for the continued safety of all.” She confirmed the controversial Fourth Line operation was issued a license through SNEC’s cannabis commission. She said SNEC will now hold “structured meetings” with the cannabis committee in the future. “We want you to know that Council hears the concerns being brought forward,” she said. She told the community a license was issued through the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) to grow cannabis on Fourth…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations elder Bernice (General) David at 100 years old was the oldest community member at Monday’s annual Bread and Cheese celebration and was thrilled to have the Six Nations Rebels deliver it to her as she watched distribution that goes back to Queen Vicroria’s time. (Turtle Island News Photo)
Local News

Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day

May 21, 2025 152

Six Nations celebrates community at 159th Bread and Cheese event

Read more
Six Nations midway was packed with amusement park rides and at the track races marking the Six Nations family fun that comes with marking 159 years of Victoria Day. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day with fun and family time!

May 21, 2025 186

By Tara Lindemann Writer Families had clustered along 4th Line west of Chiefswood Road long ahead…

Read more