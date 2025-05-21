Brantford General Hospital says it is improving Indigenous Health Care

The Brantford General Hospital says it is making strides to improve Indigenous healthcare. Committee members presented updates and upcoming plans during the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on May 13. Councillor Greg Frazer said the Brantford General Hospital (BGH) is making changes to make Indigenous patients and families feel more confident in their model of care. Frazer said he and Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill attended a regional health symposium hosted by the Wellbeing Department on May 13 at the Woodland Cultural Centre. The event brought together various healthcare professionals and services across the region, with a focus on improving healthcare for Indigenous people. Frazer commended efforts to enhance culturally relevant healthcare services, praising Michelle Bomberry, Manager of Indigenous Health Services at BGH and former SNEC councillor, for…



