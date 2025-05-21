Local News
Six Nations Community Awareness underway

May 21, 2025 186 views
Six Nations Police held their annual barbecue at Veterans’ Park Friday May 16 as part of community awareness week. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) (Photos by Tara Lindemann)

By Tara Lindemann Writer From Iroquois Lodge to Kayanase’s Green houses Six Nations annual Community Awarenes weeks are in full swing. The threat of rain was no match for the Six Nations community on May 13at the White Pines Wellness Centre who hosted an open house as part of Community Awareness Month. In the first hour, half of 300 hotdogs and 300 hamburgers had been grilled and served up to visitors. “I think I’m part burger now,” said Bree Hill, who was visiting with family for the week. “No regrets.” The Six Nations Department of Well-Being hosted the event complete with treats, a raffle, and 17 information booths promoting interactive engagement regarding programs and services offered through the department. “All teams are important to me within the Department of Well-Being…

