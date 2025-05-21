Six Nations Community Awareness underway

By Tara Lindemann Writer From Iroquois Lodge to Kayanase’s Green houses Six Nations annual Community Awarenes weeks are in full swing. The threat of rain was no match for the Six Nations community on May 13at the White Pines Wellness Centre who hosted an open house as part of Community Awareness Month. In the first hour, half of 300 hotdogs and 300 hamburgers had been grilled and served up to visitors. “I think I’m part burger now,” said Bree Hill, who was visiting with family for the week. “No regrets.” The Six Nations Department of Well-Being hosted the event complete with treats, a raffle, and 17 information booths promoting interactive engagement regarding programs and services offered through the department. “All teams are important to me within the Department of Well-Being…
Related Posts
Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day
May 21, 2025 151
Six Nations celebrates community at 159th Bread and Cheese event
Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day with fun and family time!
May 21, 2025 184
By Tara Lindemann Writer Families had clustered along 4th Line west of Chiefswood Road long ahead…