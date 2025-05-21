A casino? Now?

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is now lurching between two major controversies it has turned loose on the community. And it’s coming in the form of a potential casino being built here and the growing cannabis fields abounding from one end of the community to the other. Both of which are SNEC born. SNEC created a cannabis bylaw to allow the production of cannabis here. And it created a Six Nations Gaming Commission (SNGC) in 1996 to over-see, what it originally thought would only be pull tickets, draws and minor gaming items. So why would the SNGC suddenly think otherwise? That it, the SNGC, would be able to build a casino. The SNGC doesn’t even have control over the local bingo hall that is both over seen by, and fueling…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice