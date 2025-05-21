Editorial
ticker

A casino? Now?

May 21, 2025 153 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is now lurching between two major controversies it has turned loose on the community. And it’s coming in the form of a potential casino being built here and the growing cannabis fields abounding from one end of the community to the other. Both of which are SNEC born. SNEC created a cannabis bylaw to allow the production of cannabis here. And it created a Six Nations Gaming Commission (SNGC) in 1996 to over-see, what it originally thought would only be pull tickets, draws and minor gaming items. So why would the SNGC suddenly think otherwise? That it, the SNGC, would be able to build a casino. The SNGC doesn’t even have control over the local bingo hall that is both over seen by, and fueling…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations elder Bernice (General) David at 100 years old was the oldest community member at Monday’s annual Bread and Cheese celebration and was thrilled to have the Six Nations Rebels deliver it to her as she watched distribution that goes back to Queen Vicroria’s time. (Turtle Island News Photo)
Local News

Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day

May 21, 2025 151

Six Nations celebrates community at 159th Bread and Cheese event

Read more
Six Nations midway was packed with amusement park rides and at the track races marking the Six Nations family fun that comes with marking 159 years of Victoria Day. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day with fun and family time!

May 21, 2025 184

By Tara Lindemann Writer Families had clustered along 4th Line west of Chiefswood Road long ahead…

Read more