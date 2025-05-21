Today in History

Local News
May 26 In 1919, actor Jay Silverheels was born Harold J. Smith on the Six Nations Reserve near Brantford, Ont. Silverheels, who was also a star boxer and lacrosse player, gained fame as “The Lone Ranger’s” sidekick “Tonto” on television and in movies during the 1950s. He died on March 5, 1980. In 2001, Eric Fairclough was acclaimed leader of the Yukon NDP, becoming the first aboriginal person to head a major political party in Canada. In 2004, Labrador Inuit voted overwhelmingly to accept a historic land claim that would create a region of self-government on 15,800 square kilometres of northern Labrador, to be called Nunatsiavut. The agreement granted Inuit jurisdiction over areas ranging from natural resources, social services, justice, education and health. May 27 In 2019, Former Liberal cabinet…

