National News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council approved $27 million to build language schools in a closed meeting

May 30, 2025 212 views

OHSWEKEN, ON – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved spending $27 million to build the longed for Kawenní:io/Gawení:yo Elementary and Secondary School (KG). SNEC approved the $27 million expenditure in a closed Political Liaison meeting Monday, May 26th 2025 . Turtle Island News has learned that $6 million of the $27 million is coming from Six Nations Social Services’ Jordan’s Principle funding and the remaining $21 million from the community’s Ontario First Nations Ltd., Partnership funding received from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).  Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn did not comment on where the funding was coming from. SNEC, in the same closed meeting,  also accepted a tender for the project from Lanca Contracting. It is expected to take two years to build the school. In a statement Six…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CFL, nine member clubs donate over $4.5 million to grassroots football programs

May 30, 2025 122

The CFL and its nine member clubs invested over $4.5 million into amateur football last year.…

Read more
National News

Community mourns loss of teacher, students from WDCS

May 30, 2025 154

By Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times WALKERTON – The entire community…

Read more