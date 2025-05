Six Nations Elected Council approved $27 million to build language schools in a closed meeting

OHSWEKEN, ON – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved spending $27 million to build the longed for Kawenní:io/Gawení:yo Elementary and Secondary School (KG). SNEC approved the $27 million expenditure in a closed Political Liaison meeting Monday, May 26th 2025 . Turtle Island News has learned that $6 million of the $27 million is coming from Six Nations Social Services’ Jordan’s Principle funding and the remaining $21 million from the community’s Ontario First Nations Ltd., Partnership funding received from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn did not comment on where the funding was coming from. SNEC, in the same closed meeting, also accepted a tender for the project from Lanca Contracting. It is expected to take two years to build the school. In a statement Six…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page