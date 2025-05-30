Six Nations Elected Council approved $27 million to build language schools in a closed meeting

OHSWEKEN, ON – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved spending $27 million to build the longed for Kawenní:io/Gawení:yo Elementary and Secondary School (KG). SNEC approved the $27 million expenditure in a closed Political Liaison meeting Monday, May 26th 2025 . Turtle Island News has learned that $6 million of the $27 million is coming from Six Nations Social Services’ Jordan’s Principle funding and the remaining $21 million from the community’s Ontario First Nations Ltd., Partnership funding received from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn did not comment on where the funding was coming from. SNEC, in the same closed meeting, also accepted a tender for the project from Lanca Contracting. It is expected to take two years to build the school. In a statement Six…



