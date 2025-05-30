National News
CFL, nine member clubs donate over $4.5 million to grassroots football programs

May 30, 2025 70 views

The CFL and its nine member clubs invested over $4.5 million into amateur football last year. The league announced Friday that it and the nine franchises combined to donate $4,518,900 to grassroots football initiatives, projects and programs throughout Canada in 2024. “The community involvement of the CFL, its clubs and players is something that sets us apart from other leagues,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston. “To be able, among all of the clubs in the league, to donate over $4.5 million is encouraging participation and exposure to the game and ultimately having kids fall in love with the sport. “That’s wonderful for a number of reasons, one of which is the game of football teaches such great skills that can be applied to life.” The CFL said it made 2,019…

