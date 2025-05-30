National News
ticker

Community mourns loss of teacher, students from WDCS

May 30, 2025 75 views

By Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times WALKERTON – The entire community is in mourning following the fatal collision near London the afternoon of Friday, May 23, that claimed the lives of four student-athletes, Rowan McLeod, Kaydance Ford, Danica Baker and Olivia Rourke, and popular teacher and coach, Matt Eckert, from Walkerton District Community School. They were on their way home from a sports event. Throughout the weekend, people gathered at the school as word of the tragedy spread throughout Brockton and area. A memorial of flowers, teddy bears, running shoes and hand-written messages in front of the school kept growing. A candlelight vigil Sunday night saw hundreds of students – some wearing team jerseys and a number of them from other schools, family members, and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CFL, nine member clubs donate over $4.5 million to grassroots football programs

May 30, 2025 71

The CFL and its nine member clubs invested over $4.5 million into amateur football last year.…

Read more
National News

Nunavik Police Service aims to reinvent itself with funding increase

May 30, 2025 76

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Nunavik Police Service hopes to reinvent…

Read more