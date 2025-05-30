Community mourns loss of teacher, students from WDCS

By Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times WALKERTON – The entire community is in mourning following the fatal collision near London the afternoon of Friday, May 23, that claimed the lives of four student-athletes, Rowan McLeod, Kaydance Ford, Danica Baker and Olivia Rourke, and popular teacher and coach, Matt Eckert, from Walkerton District Community School. They were on their way home from a sports event. Throughout the weekend, people gathered at the school as word of the tragedy spread throughout Brockton and area. A memorial of flowers, teddy bears, running shoes and hand-written messages in front of the school kept growing. A candlelight vigil Sunday night saw hundreds of students – some wearing team jerseys and a number of them from other schools, family members, and…



