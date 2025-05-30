Nunavik Police Service aims to reinvent itself with funding increase

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Nunavik Police Service hopes to reinvent the way it serves the region after receiving a five-fold increase in its funding through an agreement between Kativik Regional Government and the Quebec and federal governments. The deal provides Nunavik police with $562 million to carry out its operations, spread over a five-year period from 2024 to 2029. That dwarfs the previous agreement, signed in 2018 and in effect until 2023, which totalled $115 million. “Historical,” is how police Chief Jean-Pierre Larose described April’s renewal of the Agreement on the Provision of Policing Services in the Kativik Region, during a French interview at his Kuujjuaq office on Wednesday. “We have the means for our ambitions now,” he said. He said the funding increase…
Related Posts
CFL, nine member clubs donate over $4.5 million to grassroots football programs
May 30, 2025 71
The CFL and its nine member clubs invested over $4.5 million into amateur football last year.…
Community mourns loss of teacher, students from WDCS
May 30, 2025 77
By Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times WALKERTON – The entire community…