4 Nunavut elders come home to Rankin Inlet

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Some elders are starting to come home to Nunavut from their stays in Ottawa, says Health Minister John Main. The first group of elders who will live at the new 24-bed Rankin Inlet long-term care facility arrived back in the territory this week. “As of today, this group of elders are receiving advanced elder care here in our territory,” Main said, speaking in Inuktitut in the legislature Thursday. “The Kivalliq facility in Rankin Inlet will be their new home.” Four elders have arrived so far and more are on their way. Main said they will come north on three or four medevac flights per week. “A state-of-the-art facility — the first of its kind in Nunavut — awaits them with [a]…



