School divisions mobilize in response to wildfires

May 30, 2025 68 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A Manitoba First Nation school put out a plea to families to send their children to class more regularly, citing “a decline in student attendance,” 24 hours before wildfires engulfed the community. “Regular attendance is essential for students to stay engaged, participate in lessons, and develop the skills needed for their future,” Sakastew School administration wrote in a memo to families on Mathias Colomb Cree Nation on Monday. “We kindly ask for your co-operation in encouraging your child to attend school consistently.” The next day, the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 school was forced to abandon its efforts to re-engage students for the final month of the school year. Instead, leaders have been focused on rerouting their fleet of yellow buses to help…

