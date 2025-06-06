Grassy Narrows activist takes a stand by camping

National News
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source TORONTO – Canada’s biggest city isn’t your typical camping destination, but Chrissy Isaacs was on no ordinary camping trip. The community activist from Grassy Narrows (Asubpeeschoseewagong) First Nation chose to camp on the south lawn of Queen’s Park as an act of protest. Isaacs is demanding that Premier Doug Ford rescind Bill 5 — legislation opposed by First Nations across Ontario, as well as environmentalist groups and many labour unions. The legislation titled the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act passed in a 71-44 vote Wednesday afternoon in the provincial legislature, against the opposition of New Democrats and Liberals. Isaacs said in a news release it will “hurt my family by allowing even more pollution of our life-giving river.”…

