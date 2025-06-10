National News
ticker

Peru reinstates full protection of Nazca Lines reserve after controversial cutback

June 10, 2025 171 views

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Peru’s government has reversed its controversial decision to shrink the protected area surrounding the Nazca Lines, which had faced criticism for opening the area to informal miners. The country’s culture ministry on Sunday nullified last week’s resolution that had reinstated the boundary map set in 2004. The switch followed severe backlash after the government approved a 42% reduction in the zone — about 2,400  square kilometers (926 square miles) — and to allow miners to seek formal permits in previously restricted areas. The original protected zone — spanning 5,600 square kilometers (2,162 square miles) — will remain in effect. The ministry also ordered an update of the site’s management plan within 10 days and the formation of a technical panel, which will include…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Evacuee recalls ‘surreal’ escape as northern Ontario wildfire threatens FirstNation

June 10, 2025 104

By Rianna Lim As a major wildfire threatens a First Nation in northwestern Ontario, one evacuee…

Read more
National News

California governor asks court to block Trump administration from using troops in immigration raids

June 10, 2025 117

By Jake Offenhartz, Christopher Weber, Lolita C. Baldor And Tara Copp LOS ANGELES (AP) — California…

Read more