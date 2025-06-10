Peru reinstates full protection of Nazca Lines reserve after controversial cutback

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Peru’s government has reversed its controversial decision to shrink the protected area surrounding the Nazca Lines, which had faced criticism for opening the area to informal miners. The country’s culture ministry on Sunday nullified last week’s resolution that had reinstated the boundary map set in 2004. The switch followed severe backlash after the government approved a 42% reduction in the zone — about 2,400 square kilometers (926 square miles) — and to allow miners to seek formal permits in previously restricted areas. The original protected zone — spanning 5,600 square kilometers (2,162 square miles) — will remain in effect. The ministry also ordered an update of the site’s management plan within 10 days and the formation of a technical panel, which will include…



