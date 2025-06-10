Evacuee recalls ‘surreal’ escape as northern Ontario wildfire threatens FirstNation

By Rianna Lim As a major wildfire threatens a First Nation in northwestern Ontario, one evacuee is recounting her “surreal” experience escaping the blaze on a military aircraft. Destiny Rae says she and her family were among hundreds of people who left Sandy Lake First Nation as the 1,500-square kilometre, out-of-control wildfire burns through the area. National Defence says a CC-130 Hercules aircraft has been airlifting people out of the First Nation, and more than 700 people had been evacuated as of Monday afternoon. It’s unclear how many residents are still in the community of more than 2,000 people. Rae says it was “very surreal” when she boarded the military airplane on Sunday, as officials said the blaze was just six kilometres away from the First Nation with smoke causing…



