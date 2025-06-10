California governor asks court to block Trump administration from using troops in immigration raids

By Jake Offenhartz, Christopher Weber, Lolita C. Baldor And Tara Copp LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles. Newsom’s move comes after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angles following protests driven by anger over the president’s stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws. The governor’s request said it was in response to a change in orders for the Guard. The filing included a declaration from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel in the California Military Department. Eck said the department has been informed that the Pentagon plans to direct the California National…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice