National News
ticker

California governor asks court to block Trump administration from using troops in immigration raids

June 10, 2025 116 views

By Jake Offenhartz, Christopher Weber, Lolita C. Baldor And Tara Copp LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles. Newsom’s move comes after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angles following protests driven by anger over the president’s stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws. The governor’s request said it was in response to a change in orders for the Guard. The filing included a declaration from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel in the California Military Department. Eck said the department has been informed that the Pentagon plans to direct the California National…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Peru reinstates full protection of Nazca Lines reserve after controversial cutback

June 10, 2025 171

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Peru’s government has reversed its controversial decision to shrink…

Read more
National News

Evacuee recalls ‘surreal’ escape as northern Ontario wildfire threatens FirstNation

June 10, 2025 103

By Rianna Lim As a major wildfire threatens a First Nation in northwestern Ontario, one evacuee…

Read more