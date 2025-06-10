Premier hypocritical on natural gas: Tories

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative opposition is slamming Liberal Premier Susan Holt for not allowing natural gas wells to be dug in the province while at the same time pushing for a pipeline from Quebec to New Brunswick. In the last question period before the legislature adjourned for the summer, Glen Savoie, the interim Tory leader, picked up on her comments earlier in the week after meeting with the prime minister and other premiers in Saskatoon. In the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, they wanted to see a natural gas pipeline extend 600 kilometres from Quebec City to southern New Brunswick as a nation-building project. “For years, we’ve had many natural gas debates in this chamber,” Savoie said in…



