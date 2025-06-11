Local News
Six Nations woman loses life in trailer fire

June 11, 2025 183 views
Fire took the life of a Six Nations woman last Thursday (June 5) after it broke out in a trailer she lived in. The Ontario Fire Marshals office is investigating. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Ontario Fire Marshall and Six Nations Police are investigating a house trailer fire on River Range Road that has claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman. Six Nations Police received a call at 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4., and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and police were on scene at 3493 River Range Road within minutes, blocking the road. The 68-year-old woman was found inside the house trailer that she lived in. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Six Nations Police have not released the name of the deceased. “I heard something, and went out, and then saw the smoke,” said a bystander who asked not to be identified. He had arrived moments after he heard an inexplicable…

