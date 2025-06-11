Local News
ticker

Despite financial concerns some Six Nations band staff continue to be housed in Brantford

June 11, 2025 148 views

Some Six Nations staff will continue to operate from Brantford for the next five years despite financial issues raise by two councillors. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a five-year office space lease at Six Nations Polytechnic’s Brantford campus, following a split vote at the General Finance meeting. The decision directs the new CEO Tracy Brant to sign the lease and utilize department funds for the space starting July 1. The lease was brought forward by the Data Governance Committee and presented by Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Court. The office space has already been in use since August 2024 by departments including Data Analytics and Insights, Communications, and Health Planning. Court explained the site is also being used as a “hoteling” office — a shared space for rotating staff who…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders express alarm as Ontario’s Bill 5 becomes law

June 11, 2025 139

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—Despite vocal opposition from Indigenous…

Read more
National News

Sir John A. Macdonald statue back in view at Queen’s Park after five years boarded up

June 11, 2025 109

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue outside the Ontario legislature is back in full view after…

Read more