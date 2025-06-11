Despite financial concerns some Six Nations band staff continue to be housed in Brantford

Some Six Nations staff will continue to operate from Brantford for the next five years despite financial issues raise by two councillors. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a five-year office space lease at Six Nations Polytechnic’s Brantford campus, following a split vote at the General Finance meeting. The decision directs the new CEO Tracy Brant to sign the lease and utilize department funds for the space starting July 1. The lease was brought forward by the Data Governance Committee and presented by Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Court. The office space has already been in use since August 2024 by departments including Data Analytics and Insights, Communications, and Health Planning. Court explained the site is also being used as a “hoteling” office — a shared space for rotating staff who…



