Six Nations Elected Council sets aside up to $125,000 to help pow wow

June 11, 2025 166 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is setting aside up to $125,000 for this years Grand River champion of Champions Pow Wow. The possible funding allocation was among four recommendations from the Six Nations Community Committee approved by SNEC last week, covering issues ranging from fire service fees to funding support for the 2025 Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow. The motions were presented during the General Finance meeting on June 2 and introduced by the Community Committee. Grand River champion of Champions Pow Wow The funding allocation of up to $125,000 is to offset costs associated with the 2025 Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow. Councillor Alaina VanEvery raised the possibility of delaying the motion, noting that new grassroots funding streams from Six Nations of the Grand River…

