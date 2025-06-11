ISC funding amendments include increase for special education funding

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved several new funding amendments and additions as part of its ongoing five-year Comprehensive Funding Agreement with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), which covers the period from 2021 to 2026. SNEC approved four additional funding amendments totaling nearly $300,000 at the General Finance meeting held on June 2. These amendments will provide increased support for health, education, and community services across Six Nations. Jennifer Court, Director of Finance, presented the latest amendments to SNEC. One of the largest additions includes $127,500 in funding for the Supplementary Health Program Navigator initiative. These navigators help community members access and understand various health benefits and services, supporting a more streamlined and accessible health care experience. The Six Nations Education Department is also set to receive $116,463 in targeted…
Related Posts
Indigenous leaders express alarm as Ontario’s Bill 5 becomes law
June 11, 2025 140
By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—Despite vocal opposition from Indigenous…
Sir John A. Macdonald statue back in view at Queen’s Park after five years boarded up
June 11, 2025 109
The Sir John A. Macdonald statue outside the Ontario legislature is back in full view after…