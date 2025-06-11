ISC funding amendments include increase for special education funding

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved several new funding amendments and additions as part of its ongoing five-year Comprehensive Funding Agreement with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), which covers the period from 2021 to 2026. SNEC approved four additional funding amendments totaling nearly $300,000 at the General Finance meeting held on June 2. These amendments will provide increased support for health, education, and community services across Six Nations. Jennifer Court, Director of Finance, presented the latest amendments to SNEC. One of the largest additions includes $127,500 in funding for the Supplementary Health Program Navigator initiative. These navigators help community members access and understand various health benefits and services, supporting a more streamlined and accessible health care experience. The Six Nations Education Department is also set to receive $116,463 in targeted…



