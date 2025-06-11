Local News
ticker

Ontario’s Bill 5 passes, amid Indigenous concerns

June 11, 2025 206 views
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler

Indigenous leadership says it is mobilizing its membership and moving to shut down Ontario’s controverial Bill 5 the “Protect Ontairo by Unleashing our Economy Act.” Ontario First Nations leaders say the controversial bill infringes on treaty rights, and are warning of “conflict on the ground. Bill 5, or the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, passed last Thursday, includes major changes to the province’s endangered species and environmental protection laws. It creates “special economic zones” that would suspend provincial and municipal laws for certain projects and is taking aim at the “Ring of Fire.” Premier Doug Ford said the Ring of Fire mineral deposit in northern Ontario and his proposed tunnel under Highway 401 would be given that special status under the proposed law. Since it was tabled last…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders express alarm as Ontario’s Bill 5 becomes law

June 11, 2025 140

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—Despite vocal opposition from Indigenous…

Read more
National News

Sir John A. Macdonald statue back in view at Queen’s Park after five years boarded up

June 11, 2025 109

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue outside the Ontario legislature is back in full view after…

Read more