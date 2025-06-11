Ontario’s Bill 5 passes, amid Indigenous concerns

Indigenous leadership says it is mobilizing its membership and moving to shut down Ontario’s controverial Bill 5 the “Protect Ontairo by Unleashing our Economy Act.” Ontario First Nations leaders say the controversial bill infringes on treaty rights, and are warning of “conflict on the ground. Bill 5, or the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, passed last Thursday, includes major changes to the province’s endangered species and environmental protection laws. It creates “special economic zones” that would suspend provincial and municipal laws for certain projects and is taking aim at the “Ring of Fire.” Premier Doug Ford said the Ring of Fire mineral deposit in northern Ontario and his proposed tunnel under Highway 401 would be given that special status under the proposed law. Since it was tabled last…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice