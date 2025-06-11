Mississauga Credit First Nation calls Bill 5 “dangerous”

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION- Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) council says Ontario’s Bill 5 is “a dangerous rollback” on Indigenous rights. MCFN said the Ontario government’s, Bill 5, Protecting Ontario by unleashing our Economy Act, is “a dangerous rollback of Indigenous and environmental rights, and a troubling signal of modern-day colonization under the guise of economic development.” In a statement June 6, MCFN chief Claire Sault said the province had promised consultation after the bill was tabled. Instead, the legislation was rushed without any engagement with MCFN , whose treaty territory covers a large part of Southern Ontario. “This is not consultation,” she states. “This is legalized lawlessness,” she said. “Changing the law to bypass the duty to consult and fast-track industry’s priorities isn’t economic leadership,…
