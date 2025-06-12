National News
Opponents rally as Ford government barrels ahead with Bill 5

June 12, 2025 55 views

By Ethan Braund, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Woolwich Observer After an atypically quick process, the Ford government last week passed Bill 5, leaving a large group of opponents scrambling to carry on the fight Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, was passed on June 4, pushed through just before the legislature adjourned for a 137-day summer break. The bill includes sweeping changes to the province’s endangered species and environmental protection laws. It also creates “special economic zones” that can override provincial and municipal laws for certain projects the province wants to fast-track, the likes of Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire. Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference June 5 that he was simply trying to speed up the process to bolster the economy in the…

