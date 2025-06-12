Indoor farming helps community members bring healthy food to northern Manitoba

By Ruchira Nandasiri and Miyoung Suh Healthy food is hard to come by in northern Manitoba. Food shipped from the south is prohibitively expensive and is often stale, and the climate and soil in the region don’t support much traditional outdoor farming. This issue disproportionately impacts northern Indigenous communities, many of which have moved away from traditional food practices, creating a supply problem with far-reaching health consequences. The 10-year First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Study, funded by Health Canada and published in 2018, found that one in four First Nations people in Manitoba is affected by diabetes. Those living in Manitoba’s vast but sparsely populated portion of the Boreal Shield Ecozone experience poorer health outcomes compared to their southern neighbours. A lack of employment opportunities, combined with limited food…
Related Posts
Six Nations and Brantford-Brant Paramedics team up to grant golf wish
June 12, 2025 56
By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A tee time with loved ones…
Legal experts gear up to challenge Bill 5 as First Nations pledge to ‘close Ontario’s economy’
June 12, 2025 53
By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Rallies for endangered species. Protests led by…