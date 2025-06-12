National News
Sentencing hearing set for late August for First Nations healer found guilty of assaulting client

June 12, 2025 54 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald A First Nations healer found guilty of assaulting one of his clients during native healing sessions almost three years ago will have his sentencing hearing at the Penticton courthouse on Aug. 29. Donald Wayne Ashley, who is in his mid-50s, was originally charged with six counts of sexual assault on allegations that he inappropriately touched six complainants during different native healing sessions over a four-day period in the middle of October 2022. Following a highly-emotional, one-month trial last fall, a jury found Ashley guilty of one count of common assault, but not guilty of three counts of sexual assault. The jury rendered their decision at 1 a.m. following two full days of deliberations. Ashley, who spent much of his life in…

